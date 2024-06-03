IT Project Administrator

IT Project Administrator who is able to manage stakeholders and provide relevant feedback

Proactively monitored and reported on multiple IT project progressions using advanced analytics tools, identifying potential risks early

Regularly chaired cross-functional project meetings, fostering a collaborative environment that enhanced project team alignment

Collaborated with management and colleagues to simplify processes and fulfill tight deadlines.

Managed the creation and maintenance of critical project documentation organizational initiatives.

Enhanced compliance with IT governance and security policies

Provide basic support to end-users to minimize service delays for simple technical problems.

Desired Skills:

project meetings

IT governance

Support

