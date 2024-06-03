IT Project Manager

The Virtual Agent South Africa, an innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business, has a permanent vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced IT Project Manager based in Umhlanga.

We are looking for an enthusiastic IT Project Manager who will be responsible for developing Project Plans and driving product deliveries through various Agile methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban, Sprint. The Project Manager will work closely with Business IT in the definition, testing, training, implementation, and support of functional requirements. The Project Manager will identify requirements via industry standard analysis techniques such as data flow modelling, workflow analysis, and functional decomposition analysis. The Project Manager will ensure the development team is equipped to release projects as efficiently as possible.

Report to: Product Manager @ The Virtual Agent

About the Company:

The Virtual Agent South Africa (TVA) is one of the most innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech businesses having specialized in building a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market in South Africa. With big plans, we are continuing to grow which is why we are looking for technology professionals to take up key positions in Software Development team. Here, people can work independently, create their own vision in line with company plans and execute to deliver revenue growth.

Qualities:

Take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move

Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements

You have work experience in building SaaS products

A big personality that can build and grow client relationships

Analysis and Solution Definition:

Quickly understands the business issues and data challenges of client’s organization and industry

Reviews and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution

Develops project plans and carries them out

Constructs “As Is” documentation and formulates solutions and recommendations to enhance the current process

Directly assist in producing the product roadmap

Participate in all requirement and JAD sessions

Close involvement and interaction with product development, product manager, support/services, partners, and clients

Technical Recommendations and Testing:

Leads testing efforts.

Understands and has the ability to run with UAT methods

Ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on, and resolved in a timely manner

Works with client personnel to identify required changes

Communicates needed changes to development team

Technical Understanding:

Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, and system design

Understands Internet, Intranet, and client/server architectures

Understands how legacy and web-based systems interface with each other

SQL knowledge and understanding

Understanding of web development technologies including mobile technologies or experience in implementation thereof

Skills and Competencies:

Is a self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes high ownership of work assigned

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script based testing

Good communications skills (verbal and written)

Takes ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from the team lead

Contributes towards improving support processes. Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws / discrepancies in system

Work well with others as part of a team

The ability to think big picture with a customer centric approach

Scrum master.

Qualifications and Job Experience:

Commerce or IT diploma, degree or equivalent

Formal or Informal Business Analysis Training, Project Management training

Proven experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar Agile role

Deep understanding of Scrum principles and practices

Passion for Agile and continuous improvement

Ability to build trust and rapport with team members, clients, vendors and third parties as well as executives

Knowledge of BABoK and PMBoK

A minimum of 4 years IT Industry experience

A minimum of 2 years’ experience implementing systems and running with projects independently

Testing knowledge and background is highly advantageous

Software development background is advantageous

Experience working with SAAS is advantageous

Behaviors and Personality Disposition:

Friendly/Approachable Personality

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Attention to accuracy and detail

Able to meet deadlines

Solution orientated

Well-presented and well groomed

Professionalism & Confidence

Ability to inspire others

To uphold the values and reputation of the organization

Strong Leadership skills

Resources:

Valid driver’s license

Own cell phone

Benefits:

A competitive basic salary

Have the ability to work autonomously

You will also be part of a happy office (& virtual office) life with a young, dynamic, and energetic team with a lot of ambition, eagerness, and drive – You will learn to LOVE MONDAYS!

Flexible work/life balance – Be home in time for dinner or be there for your kid’s sport days, Allow Gym/Yoga/Exercise time and unwind on the weekend!

Enjoy regular team socials that help you get to know your colleagues, after all you do spend most of your waking time at work

Key Insurance Cover – Death, Disability, Funeral

Strong Start-Up Culture with the occasional theme days to add some pizzazz to your memories at The Virtual Agent

Desired Skills:

IT

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position