IT Support Technician at Square 1 Recruitment – Gauteng Gauteng

Are you searching for a dynamic team where your expertise in solving diverse IT challenges is valued and rewarded? Do you desire a role within a small, supportive team that cherishes work/life balance? If so, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!

Our client is on the lookout for a new team member to join their esteemed IT Services and Solutions provider. As an established company, they proudly serve clients across various industries, offering them a superior level of IT service.

This position falls within the Junior to Mid level category, ideally suited for an individual with substantial experience in problem-solving across a spectrum of IT domains.

Work Environment:

Your responsibilities will be divided between on-site client visits (own car required) and remote support from the comfort of your home office. Rest assured, you’ll never feel alone; you’ll receive robust support and mentorship from your dedicated colleagues, coupled with regular catch-up meetings.

RequirementsQualifications / Experience

– Matriculation and relevant IT Qualifications (A+, N+)

– Approximately 3-4 years of experience in IT Support, with a focus on Networking

– Experience in working with a range of clients in multiple industries.- Proficiency in Desktop Support (both Remote and In-Person), Networking, Gateways, DNS, Firewall basics, WiFi, Server operations (backup, Cloud & Disk, VOIP), and Printer troubleshooting and solutions

– Additional experience with HyperV Virtualization, SharePoint (syncing & site creation), Microsoft 365-Exchange, Azure AD, and Azure General would be advantageous

A Broad Knowledge Base in the Following Areas is a Plus:

– Microsoft Servers and Software

– Office 365

– Cloud Solutions

– Networking Infrastructure (LAN / WAN)

– Network Security and Firewalls

– Active Directory, Group Policies, DNS & DHCP

Other Essential Requirements:

– Own Car & Driver’s License

– A passion for troubleshooting and providing innovative solutions

– Exceptional customer service skills, with a focus on delivering top-notch service and strong communication abilities

If you’re ready to take your IT career to the next level and join a team that values your expertise, we want to hear from you!

BenefitsSalary R20 000 – R30 000 Basic / Travel Allowance (dependent on experience)

+ Laptop and Internet facility

+ Cell Phone

+ Fuel and Maintenance for your Vehicle

+ Insurance (Road Accident)

