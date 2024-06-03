ITAD enables eco-conscious IT management

Environmental sustainability is more important than ever. Businesses are increasingly turning to IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) to align their IT hardware management with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

Xperien CEO Wale Arewa says ITAD plays a pivotal role in mitigating environmental degradation by extending the lifespan of IT assets, promoting the circular economy, and supporting responsible consumption practices.

“The environmental benefits of ITAD are multifaceted. By reusing and redeploying IT equipment, companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint. This approach not only minimises e-waste but also conserves the energy and resources that would otherwise be used in manufacturing new devices,” he explains.

Participating in the circular economy through ITAD ensures that valuable materials are not wasted but are instead given a second life, thus contributing to sustainability goals. Moreover, ITAD services help companies align with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12, which focuses on responsible consumption and production.

By extending the operational life of IT assets and ensuring proper recycling processes, businesses can reduce their environmental impact and foster a more sustainable future.

Arewa says as companies strive to enhance their environmental stewardship, integrating ITAD practices into their operations is a proactive step toward combating climate change and fostering a more sustainable world.

“By prioritising the reuse of IT equipment, organisations not only support ESG initiatives but also set a precedent for responsible consumption and environmental responsibility,” he concludes.