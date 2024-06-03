JAVA Technical Lead

A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Johannesburg is seeking a highly focused Java Technical Lead to guide a team in building Java applications. The role involves designing and developing complex back-end services and their web counterparts, coordinating with team members across different infrastructure layers, and ensuring collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and high product quality. Key responsibilities include understanding business problems, implementing solutions with engineering best practices, and ensuring maintainability post-implementation.

Mentoring team

Lead daily stand up meetings and ensure program timelines are met.

Sprint task allocation

Day to day production support task allocation

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation.

Java & its ecosystems

J2EE & Spring Frameworks

Solid understanding of OOP

Microservices architecture

MVC, JDBC, SOAP & REST

JavaScript Frameworks

Azure DevOps

