Master Data Analyst/Approver

Our established client in the retail sector are heavily driven by their tech strategy are currently looking for an experienced Master Data Analyst/Approver.

This role will specialize in supporting the flow of Master Data in the organisation ensuring adherence to established Master Data processes, governance, integrity, efficiency, security, and availability of Business Partner data. This includes support to various business functions requiring guidance, approval, and maintenance or resolution of issues/errors for Business Partner Master Data and Article Master Data.

If you think differently and want to pursue innovation and transformation in your field with an established business, keep reading!

What’s in it for you?

Competitive remuneration

An established company culture that values collaboration

The opportunity to drive continuous change through innovation

Required core competencies:

A business-related qualification i.e., Bachelor of Commerce, Information Services or any other related discipline

A minimum of 3 years’ experience on Master Data related projects

Strong knowledge of FMCG, supply chain principles, practices, and technologies

Strong document creation and process development skills

Experience working with SAP MD, SAP S4/HANA

Knowledge of data analysis tools, SQL & MS Excel

Knowledge of industry standards related to Business Partner data, e.g. BBBEE, evaluation and contract management, procurement digitalization, GS1 GLN’s

You’ll stand out if you have:

Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values, and integrity

Excellent analytical, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail

Quality-oriented and self-driven to achieve results

Excited to learn more? Apply online now!

Desired Skills:

