Mobile Developer (React Native) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Johannesburg is seeking a Mobile Developer to design and build applications for iOS and Android platforms. The candidate must have experience with React Native, Objective C, and iOS frameworks such as Core Data and Core Animation. Proficiency in code versioning tools like Git, Mercurial, or SVN is also required.

DUTIES:

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Analyze the requirements and propose the best possible solutions.

Plan, implement and manage new projects and build mobile applications.

Develop APIs for mobile functionality support and better user performance.

Collaborate with the team to constantly innovate the design and functionality of apps.

Troubleshoot and debug apps and hand it over to testers for better performance.

Update the apps according to the latest technology trends.

Communicate with the client to understand their needs and user experiences.

Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions.

Research and propose new mobile apps and products.

Follow standard coding practices while writing code.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with Objective C and iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (such as Git, Mercurial or SVN)

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services.

Demonstrable experience using React Native (must)

Proficient in Redux (or similar) for state management

Solid JavaScript and TypeScript experience

Solid understanding of React Hooks, lifecycle, and performance considerations.

Experience in integrating with RESTful APIs.

Experience with automated build processes and automated tests (e.g., Jest, Enzyme etc.)

Experience with Native development and/or bridging experience (Objective C/Swift or Java/Kotlin) with XCode and Android Studio.

Knowledge of CI/CD build and deployment pipelines.

COMMENTS:

