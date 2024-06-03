Obscure Technologies partners with Netscout

South African cyber security specialist Obscure Technologies has partnered with Netscout Systems for the distribution of its solutions in South Africa and surrounding territories.

“The distribution agreement adds crucial networking, communications and enterprise solutions to our extensive portfolio. The agreement covers Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and South Africa,” explains Francois van Hirtum, MD-elect of Obscure Technologies.

Bryan Hamman, Netscout regional director – Africa, notes that as large organisations test the limits of what’s possible, they’re also testing the limits of what’s manageable. This requires new levels of visibility into their increasingly distributed and complex digital ecosystems.

But what most companies call visibility falls short of the data breadth, depth, and intelligence it takes to deliver a flawless user experience for customers, employees, and partners.

“Providing this next generation of visibility to our customers in Africa, through our partnership with Obscure Technologies – with its broad reach into African markets – will help us to achieve even higher levels of performance, security, and user experience,” says Hamman.

Obscure Technologies adds continuously to to its solution stack. “This means we can now offer Netscout’s Visibility Without Borders platform – used by the world’s largest organisations for performance, security, and availability to deliver a seamless user experience,” says van Hirtum.

“We see huge demand for Netscout’s solutions in these African territories which in turn will open new revenue streams for our local partners in these countries as they roll it out to their installed customer base. The Netscout platform is a global leader in providing visibility for businesses thus improving their security posture and fulfilling a critical requirement for continuity and resiliency,” he adds.