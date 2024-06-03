Our client is in search of a Senior C# Developer, this is a fully remote position.
Key Requirements
- 6+ years’ experience overall.
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
- C#
- .NET Core
- Angular
- Entity Framework.
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
