Senior Oracle Cloud Database Engineer (LW2509) – Gauteng Midrand

- We are seeking a highly skilled and analytical Cloud Database Engineer to join our team.
- In this critical role, you will be responsible for migrating our on-premises workloads to databases hosted on OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Azure, and AWS platforms.
- As a Cloud Database Engineer, your duties will include designing and implementing cloud-based database solutions tailored to business needs, developing, and maintaining database migration plans, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.
- Proficiency in Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
- Deep expertise in cloud architectures, particularly with databases.
- Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including autonomous databases on shared and dedicated infrastructure, and the provisioning and support of OCI resources (preferred).
- Optional knowledge of PostgreSQL in a cloud environment.
- Familiarity with ITIL processes and relevant work experience.
- Proficient in business English.
- Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.
- Develop and maintain database migration plans.
- Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.
- Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.
- Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.
- Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
- 5+ years of Oracle experience
- Must have migration experience from on_prem to Oracle Cloud / Azure / AWS
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Migration
- Azure
- AWS
- PostgreSQL