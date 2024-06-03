Senior Oracle Cloud Database Engineer (LW2509)

Jun 3, 2024

  • We are seeking a highly skilled and analytical Cloud Database Engineer to join our team.

  • In this critical role, you will be responsible for migrating our on-premises workloads to databases hosted on OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Azure, and AWS platforms.

  • As a Cloud Database Engineer, your duties will include designing and implementing cloud-based database solutions tailored to business needs, developing, and maintaining database migration plans, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

  • Proficiency in Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

  • Deep expertise in cloud architectures, particularly with databases.

  • Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including autonomous databases on shared and dedicated infrastructure, and the provisioning and support of OCI resources (preferred).

  • Optional knowledge of PostgreSQL in a cloud environment.

  • Familiarity with ITIL processes and relevant work experience.

  • Proficient in business English.

  • Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.

  • Develop and maintain database migration plans.

  • Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

  • Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.

  • Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.

  • Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

  • 5+ years of Oracle experience

  • Must have migration experience from on_prem to Oracle Cloud / Azure / AWS

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Migration
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position