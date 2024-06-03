Senior Project Manager

We are seeking a Senior Project Manager to join our team.

As a project management professional, you’ll play a crucial role in driving the success of projects, contributing to the overall growth and efficiency of the organization. By effectively managing resources, timelines, and risks, deliver high-quality results that align with business objectives and stakeholder expectations.

What you’ll do:

Project Management: Lead and manage the end-to-end lifecycle of multiple projects, ensuring timely delivery and specified quality outcomes.

Benefits Management: Ensure that the Business Case ROI remains relevant updated. Forecast and track benefit(s), ensuring that epic delivery is linked to the company OKRs.

Team Leadership: Lead cross-functional teams, providing guidance, motivation, and support to ensure collaboration and achievement of epics. Ensure that the team is aligned and focused on outcomes.

Stakeholder Engagement: Establish and maintain effective relationships and communication with stakeholders, ensuring their needs and expectations are understood, managed, and addressed.

Budget Management: Manage project budgets, perform accurate forecasting, track expenses, and ensure that the allocated budget is utilized effectively and efficiently.

Risk Issue Management: Identify potential risks issues and develop mitigation strategies to ensure successful project delivery.

Quality Assurance: Implement and monitor quality control measures to guarantee the delivery of high-quality outcomes.

Reporting and Documentation: Prepare high-quality reports, documentation, and presentations as required for relevant meetings, forums, and stakeholders.

Dependency Management: Identifies dependencies and inter-dependencies between projects and actively manages these.

Continuous Improvement: Evaluate project effectiveness, identify areas for improvement, and implement enhancements to optimize outcomes.

Capacity management: Ensure adequate capacity for the required Epic delivery.

Vendor Management: May be required to manage 3rd party vendors together with their respective service delivery and standards.

Operational Business readiness: Ensures that all organizational elements of the programme are addressed, integrated, and handed over to the relevant Business Owner

Your expertise:

3+ years’ experience in people leadership of a medium to large team

5+ years’ experience in Project Management

3+ years’ working experience in an Agile or SAFe environment

Essential: Familiarity with both traditional and agile project management tools and frameworks

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to comprehend information in verbal and written communication.

Ability to operate in a highly pressured and ambiguous environment.

Ability to build and maintain a healthy, collaborative, and productive team culture.

Exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills to foster collaboration across teams.

Strong leadership and team management abilities, with the capacity to inspire and motivate teams toward common goals.

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a dynamic environment.

Qualifications required:

Project Management Certification

Agile Certification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position (12 Months)

Location: Cape Town

Work Model: Hybrid (2 days at at the office 3 days remote)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

