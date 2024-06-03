Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a Senior Project Manager to join our team.
As a project management professional, you’ll play a crucial role in driving the success of projects, contributing to the overall growth and efficiency of the organization. By effectively managing resources, timelines, and risks, deliver high-quality results that align with business objectives and stakeholder expectations.
What you’ll do:
- Project Management: Lead and manage the end-to-end lifecycle of multiple projects, ensuring timely delivery and specified quality outcomes.
- Benefits Management: Ensure that the Business Case ROI remains relevant updated. Forecast and track benefit(s), ensuring that epic delivery is linked to the company OKRs.
- Team Leadership: Lead cross-functional teams, providing guidance, motivation, and support to ensure collaboration and achievement of epics. Ensure that the team is aligned and focused on outcomes.
- Stakeholder Engagement: Establish and maintain effective relationships and communication with stakeholders, ensuring their needs and expectations are understood, managed, and addressed.
- Budget Management: Manage project budgets, perform accurate forecasting, track expenses, and ensure that the allocated budget is utilized effectively and efficiently.
- Risk Issue Management: Identify potential risks issues and develop mitigation strategies to ensure successful project delivery.
- Quality Assurance: Implement and monitor quality control measures to guarantee the delivery of high-quality outcomes.
- Reporting and Documentation: Prepare high-quality reports, documentation, and presentations as required for relevant meetings, forums, and stakeholders.
- Dependency Management: Identifies dependencies and inter-dependencies between projects and actively manages these.
- Continuous Improvement: Evaluate project effectiveness, identify areas for improvement, and implement enhancements to optimize outcomes.
- Capacity management: Ensure adequate capacity for the required Epic delivery.
- Vendor Management: May be required to manage 3rd party vendors together with their respective service delivery and standards.
- Operational Business readiness: Ensures that all organizational elements of the programme are addressed, integrated, and handed over to the relevant Business Owner
Your expertise:
- 3+ years’ experience in people leadership of a medium to large team
- 5+ years’ experience in Project Management
- 3+ years’ working experience in an Agile or SAFe environment
- Essential: Familiarity with both traditional and agile project management tools and frameworks
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to comprehend information in verbal and written communication.
- Ability to operate in a highly pressured and ambiguous environment.
- Ability to build and maintain a healthy, collaborative, and productive team culture.
- Exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills to foster collaboration across teams.
- Strong leadership and team management abilities, with the capacity to inspire and motivate teams toward common goals.
- Ability to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a dynamic environment.
Qualifications required:
- Project Management Certification
- Agile Certification
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position (12 Months)
- Location: Cape Town
- Work Model: Hybrid (2 days at at the office 3 days remote)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery