Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 3, 2024

We are seeking a Senior Project Manager to join our team.

As a project management professional, you’ll play a crucial role in driving the success of projects, contributing to the overall growth and efficiency of the organization. By effectively managing resources, timelines, and risks, deliver high-quality results that align with business objectives and stakeholder expectations.

What you’ll do:

  • Project Management: Lead and manage the end-to-end lifecycle of multiple projects, ensuring timely delivery and specified quality outcomes.

  • Benefits Management: Ensure that the Business Case ROI remains relevant updated. Forecast and track benefit(s), ensuring that epic delivery is linked to the company OKRs.

  • Team Leadership: Lead cross-functional teams, providing guidance, motivation, and support to ensure collaboration and achievement of epics. Ensure that the team is aligned and focused on outcomes.

  • Stakeholder Engagement: Establish and maintain effective relationships and communication with stakeholders, ensuring their needs and expectations are understood, managed, and addressed.

  • Budget Management: Manage project budgets, perform accurate forecasting, track expenses, and ensure that the allocated budget is utilized effectively and efficiently.

  • Risk Issue Management: Identify potential risks issues and develop mitigation strategies to ensure successful project delivery.

  • Quality Assurance: Implement and monitor quality control measures to guarantee the delivery of high-quality outcomes.

  • Reporting and Documentation: Prepare high-quality reports, documentation, and presentations as required for relevant meetings, forums, and stakeholders.

  • Dependency Management: Identifies dependencies and inter-dependencies between projects and actively manages these.

  • Continuous Improvement: Evaluate project effectiveness, identify areas for improvement, and implement enhancements to optimize outcomes.

  • Capacity management: Ensure adequate capacity for the required Epic delivery.

  • Vendor Management: May be required to manage 3rd party vendors together with their respective service delivery and standards.

  • Operational Business readiness: Ensures that all organizational elements of the programme are addressed, integrated, and handed over to the relevant Business Owner

Your expertise:

  • 3+ years’ experience in people leadership of a medium to large team

  • 5+ years’ experience in Project Management

  • 3+ years’ working experience in an Agile or SAFe environment

  • Essential: Familiarity with both traditional and agile project management tools and frameworks

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Ability to comprehend information in verbal and written communication.

  • Ability to operate in a highly pressured and ambiguous environment.

  • Ability to build and maintain a healthy, collaborative, and productive team culture.

  • Exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills to foster collaboration across teams.

  • Strong leadership and team management abilities, with the capacity to inspire and motivate teams toward common goals.

  • Ability to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a dynamic environment.

Qualifications required:

  • Project Management Certification

  • Agile Certification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position (12 Months)

  • Location: Cape Town

  • Work Model: Hybrid (2 days at at the office 3 days remote)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position