Senior Software Architect/ Senior Full Stack C# Developer (Remote, anywhere in South Africa) – Remote Remote

Senior Software Architect/ Senior Full Stack C# Developer (Remote, anywhere in South Africa)



Top Visibility on Prestigious projects



Our Client is an innovative supplier of enterprise mobility solutions integrated with various ERP Systems. They specialise in supply chain barcode and other auto-ID solutions. They are looking for a Senior Architect/ Senior Developer to help with the systems architecture, design, development and implementation of various systems.

Education & Technical Skills:

An IT related Degree or Diploma

At least 6 – 8 Years Commercial Experience in Development and System Design and Architecture, in an environment where you are hands on in all areas of Development, particularly in an entrepreneurial, smaller Development house where you are able to advise Clients on Development and Strategy of various solutions. (This is a family run business, you need to be hands on and very solutions driven and confident in client-facing presentations)

– Full Stack Microsoft C# .Net Core experience along with Mobile Development experience is not negotiable. (C#, JavaScript, Xamarin, Web API, jQuery, SQL, Angular, React and or/ Razor)

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

SoftwareArchitect

remote

commercial

Learn more/Apply for this position