Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Tyger Valley

Our client, a fastest growing mining and materials company is currently seeking to appoint a Senior Software Developer (Full Stack) with end-to-end development skills to join their team in Tyger Valley, Cape Town (Onsite). The successful candidate will be responsible for designing software solutions and creating scope with the customers’ requirements, actively programming to scope requirements, and deploying the software solution from development to production environments, together with maintenance of existing systems and integrations

BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification.

Minimum 7 years’ development experience.

Proficiency in C# with at least 5 years solid experience.

Strong object-oriented programming (OOP) skills.

Proven ability to leverage the Microsoft suite to build capabilities and functionalities.

Experience in Web Development (front-end and back-end development).

Skilled in C#, ASP.NET MVC/.NET Core, Entity Framework (or similar ORM) for SQL Server, JavaScript frameworks (e.g., HTMX/React, Angular), HTML5, and building RESTful API’s.

Advantageous: Razor pages, Entity Framework, Azure experience, Links to Stack Overflow, GitLab and/or, Linux, Ubuntu, VPS, Apache.

Must be medically fit in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

Desired Skills:

C#

MVC

.Net core

Javascript

Angular

React

HTML5

MS SQL Server

T-SQL

Full Stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

