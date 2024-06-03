Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Foreshore

Responsibilities and Qualifications
- At least 7 years of work-related experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer
- Ideally have an IT Diploma or Degree
- Ability to develop software in .Net 8 C#, Javascript, ReactJs, HTML, CSS and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)
- Excellent knowledge of Postgres, Mssql technologies (EF, NHibernate)
- Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.
- Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works
- Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications beneficial.
- Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial
- Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically beneficial.
- Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
- Experience with containerization (Docker, TeamCity, Octopus Deploy, Appveyor) highly beneficial.
- Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.
Desired Skills:
- react
- C#
- .Net
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- Devops
- Azure
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Looking for a Senior Software Engineer, to collaborate with other developers in writing well-designed, testable code. You will be working with a team of passionate technology professionals, developing with modern technologies, and solving tough problems. Our team is hands-on, collaborative and driven. Our expanding team is moving the needle and pushing boundaries