Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Foreshore

Responsibilities and Qualifications

At least 7 years of work-related experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer

Ideally have an IT Diploma or Degree

Ability to develop software in .Net 8 C#, Javascript, ReactJs, HTML, CSS and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)

Excellent knowledge of Postgres, Mssql technologies (EF, NHibernate)

Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.

Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works

Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications beneficial.

Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial

Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically beneficial.

Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.

Experience with containerization (Docker, TeamCity, Octopus Deploy, Appveyor) highly beneficial.

Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.

Desired Skills:

react

C#

.Net

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Devops

Azure

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Looking for a Senior Software Engineer, to collaborate with other developers in writing well-designed, testable code. You will be working with a team of passionate technology professionals, developing with modern technologies, and solving tough problems. Our team is hands-on, collaborative and driven. Our expanding team is moving the needle and pushing boundaries

Learn more/Apply for this position