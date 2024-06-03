Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Foreshore

Jun 3, 2024

Responsibilities and Qualifications

  • At least 7 years of work-related experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer
  • Ideally have an IT Diploma or Degree
  • Ability to develop software in .Net 8 C#, Javascript, ReactJs, HTML, CSS and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)
  • Excellent knowledge of Postgres, Mssql technologies (EF, NHibernate)
  • Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.
  • Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works
  • Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications beneficial.
  • Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial
  • Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically beneficial.
  • Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
  • Experience with containerization (Docker, TeamCity, Octopus Deploy, Appveyor) highly beneficial.
  • Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.

Desired Skills:

  • react
  • C#
  • .Net
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Devops
  • Azure
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Looking for a Senior Software Engineer, to collaborate with other developers in writing well-designed, testable code. You will be working with a team of passionate technology professionals, developing with modern technologies, and solving tough problems. Our team is hands-on, collaborative and driven. Our expanding team is moving the needle and pushing boundaries

Learn more/Apply for this position