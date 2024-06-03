ServiceNow Technical Architect 1656 – Gauteng Centurion

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role
ServiceNow Technical Architect (Expert)
Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)
Virtual Device / Enabling Partner
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical skills:
· Deep ServiceNow expertise
· Experience in ServiceNow-based custom app development
· Experience in integrating complex business information and technical requirements
· Knowhow in technical governance and streamlining existing solutions
· Experience with ITIL Edition 4
· Experience in IT Service Management (ITSM)
· Experience with Agile Methodology
· Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required
· Any additional responsibility assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· German speaking
Soft skills:
· Excellent Communication skills
· Ability to relate to a variety of stakeholders at different organisational levels
· Strong interpersonal skills, including Intercultural understanding
· Able to work under pressure and be resilient in stressful situations
· Must be self-motivated and open to learn independently
· Proactive and be able to provide new ideas for improvement of processes
· Flexibility to take up different tasks in the team and be a team player
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Fluent English-speaking, including Business reading and writing
· Information Technology Qualification
· ServiceNow Certified Technical Architect (CTA)
· Minimum of 5 years working experience in IT
· Team-Player (working in an international environment and team)
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· ServiceNow-based custom app development
· Review and streamline existing code
· Transfer custom code into the ServiceNow standard framework
· Development and conception of new features
WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?
· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
· High Work-Life balance
· Remote / On-site work location flexibility
· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
· Modern, state-of-the-art offices
· Dynamic Global Team collaboration
· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Skills:
- ServiceNow Architect
- ServiceNow Consultant
- ServiceNow Technical Architect