ServiceNow Technical Architect 1656

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

ServiceNow Technical Architect (Expert)

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)

Virtual Device / Enabling Partner

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical skills:

· Deep ServiceNow expertise

· Experience in ServiceNow-based custom app development

· Experience in integrating complex business information and technical requirements

· Knowhow in technical governance and streamlining existing solutions

· Experience with ITIL Edition 4

· Experience in IT Service Management (ITSM)

· Experience with Agile Methodology

· Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required

· Any additional responsibility assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· German speaking

Soft skills:

· Excellent Communication skills

· Ability to relate to a variety of stakeholders at different organisational levels

· Strong interpersonal skills, including Intercultural understanding

· Able to work under pressure and be resilient in stressful situations

· Must be self-motivated and open to learn independently

· Proactive and be able to provide new ideas for improvement of processes

· Flexibility to take up different tasks in the team and be a team player

·

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Fluent English-speaking, including Business reading and writing

· Information Technology Qualification

· ServiceNow Certified Technical Architect (CTA)

· Minimum of 5 years working experience in IT

· Team-Player (working in an international environment and team)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· ServiceNow-based custom app development

· Review and streamline existing code

· Transfer custom code into the ServiceNow standard framework

· Development and conception of new features

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

· High Work-Life balance

· Remote / On-site work location flexibility

· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

· Modern, state-of-the-art offices

· Dynamic Global Team collaboration

· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

ServiceNow Architect

ServiceNow Consultant

ServiceNow Technical Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position