The Virtual Agent South Africa, an innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business, has a permanent vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced Software Developer, based in Umhlanga.
We are looking for an enthusiastic Software Developer who will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs. We are looking for an excellent communicator with superior technical skills and the drive to want to make a difference.
- Reports to: Product Manager @ The Virtual Agent
About the Company:
The Virtual Agent South Africa is one of the most innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech businesses having specialized in building a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market in South Africa. With big plans, we are continuing to grow which is why we are looking for technology professionals to take up key positions in Software Development team. Here, people can work independently, create their own vision in line with company plans and execute to deliver revenue growth.
Qualities:
- Take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move
- Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions
- Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements
- Working experience in the building SaaS products
Technical Analysis and Design:
- Technical analysis & design
- Ability to understand and interpret requirements and technical specifications
- Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs
- Ability to produce database designs
- Ability to provide technical estimates to work
Development:
- Inspire innovation in the team and company
- Create and amend world class SAAS programs in accordance with the design, agreed development standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered solution
- Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, needed changes, etc., and provide regular reports on such to the Team / Project leader and/or Systems
- Review technical deliverables and manage quality in order to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation
- Provide technical, functional and operation support for existing software applications
Testing:
- Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems
- Plan, design, and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result
Skills and Competency:
- Is a self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes high ownership of work assigned
- Must be able to provide guidance and support to junior developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time
- Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script based testing
- Good communications skills (verbal and written)
- Experience using different development methodologies by the organization
- Takes ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from the team lead
- Contributes towards improving development/ support process
- Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions
- Work well with others as part of a team
Education and Qualifications:
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification
- Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be an advantage
Relevant Experience:
- A minimum of 2-4 years IT experience
- Must have 2-4 years’ experience using C#
- Must have 2-4 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)
- Must have 2-4 years’ experience using .Net Core
- Must have 2-4 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server
- Must have 2-4 years’ experience working with CSS, HTML, JavaScript
- Experience in micro services is highly advantageous
- Experience in cloud computing (Azure, AWS) would be advantageous
- Experience in non-relational databases (e.g. elastic search)would be advantageous
- Experience in [URL Removed] be advantageous
Behaviors and Personality Dispositions:
- Friendly/Approachable Personality
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Attention to accuracy and detail
- Able to meet deadlines
- Solution orientated
- Well-presented and well groomed
- Professionalism & Confidence
- Ability to inspire others
- To uphold the values and reputation of the organization
- Strong Leadership skills
Resources:
- Valid driver’s license
- Own cell phone
Benefits:
- A competitive basic salary with company aligned incentives
- Have the ability to work autonomously
- You will also be part of a happy office (& virtual office) life with a young, dynamic, and energetic team with a lot of ambition, eagerness, and drive – You will learn to LOVE MONDAYS!
- Flexible work/life balance – Be home in time for dinner or be there for your kid’s sport days, Allow Gym/Exercise time and unwind on the weekend!
- Enjoy regular team socials that helps you get to know your colleagues, after all you do spend most of your waking time at work
- Key Insurance Cover – Death, Disability, Funeral
- Strong Start-Up Culture with the occasional theme days to add some pizzazz to your memories at The Virtual Agent
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Developer
- Property