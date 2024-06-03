Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

The Virtual Agent South Africa, an innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business, has a permanent vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced Software Developer, based in Umhlanga.

We are looking for an enthusiastic Software Developer who will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs. We are looking for an excellent communicator with superior technical skills and the drive to want to make a difference.

Reports to: Product Manager @ The Virtual Agent

About the Company:

The Virtual Agent South Africa is one of the most innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech businesses having specialized in building a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market in South Africa. With big plans, we are continuing to grow which is why we are looking for technology professionals to take up key positions in Software Development team. Here, people can work independently, create their own vision in line with company plans and execute to deliver revenue growth.

Qualities:

Take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move

Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements

Working experience in the building SaaS products

Technical Analysis and Design:

Technical analysis & design

Ability to understand and interpret requirements and technical specifications

Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs

Ability to produce database designs

Ability to provide technical estimates to work

Development:

Inspire innovation in the team and company

Create and amend world class SAAS programs in accordance with the design, agreed development standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered solution

Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, needed changes, etc., and provide regular reports on such to the Team / Project leader and/or Systems

Review technical deliverables and manage quality in order to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation

Provide technical, functional and operation support for existing software applications

Testing:

Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems

Plan, design, and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result

Skills and Competency:

Is a self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes high ownership of work assigned

Must be able to provide guidance and support to junior developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script based testing

Good communications skills (verbal and written)

Experience using different development methodologies by the organization

Takes ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from the team lead

Contributes towards improving development/ support process

Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions

Work well with others as part of a team

Education and Qualifications:

BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification

Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be an advantage

Relevant Experience:

A minimum of 2-4 years IT experience

Must have 2-4 years’ experience using C#

Must have 2-4 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)

Must have 2-4 years’ experience using .Net Core

Must have 2-4 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server

Must have 2-4 years’ experience working with CSS, HTML, JavaScript

Experience in micro services is highly advantageous

Experience in cloud computing (Azure, AWS) would be advantageous

Experience in non-relational databases (e.g. elastic search)would be advantageous

Experience in [URL Removed] be advantageous

Behaviors and Personality Dispositions:

Friendly/Approachable Personality

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Attention to accuracy and detail

Able to meet deadlines

Solution orientated

Well-presented and well groomed

Professionalism & Confidence

Ability to inspire others

To uphold the values and reputation of the organization

Strong Leadership skills

Resources:

Valid driver’s license

Own cell phone

Benefits:

A competitive basic salary with company aligned incentives

Have the ability to work autonomously

You will also be part of a happy office (& virtual office) life with a young, dynamic, and energetic team with a lot of ambition, eagerness, and drive – You will learn to LOVE MONDAYS!

Flexible work/life balance – Be home in time for dinner or be there for your kid’s sport days, Allow Gym/Exercise time and unwind on the weekend!

Enjoy regular team socials that helps you get to know your colleagues, after all you do spend most of your waking time at work

Key Insurance Cover – Death, Disability, Funeral

Strong Start-Up Culture with the occasional theme days to add some pizzazz to your memories at The Virtual Agent

