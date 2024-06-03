An exciting opportunity for a skilled Senior Software Engineer has arisen in Gillitts, KZN. Your solid 10 plus years’ experience as a software developer with web-based software development skills will make you the ideal candidate for this role.
Responsibilities:
- Software development, enhancement and maintenance of:
- Web Applications
- Client Side (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, OpenLayers and other JavaScript APIs)
- Mobile web applications
- MySQL database management
- Stand-alone C++/C# /other applications and scripts
- Testing of newly developed software and product features
- Compiling documentation with any new developments
- Research into relevant subject areas to aid in developments and enhancements
- Other administrative duties added at management discretion
- Conduct satisfactory presentations as required by the company
- Continuous learning in relevant areas through available resources
Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma or relevant IT qualification
- 10+ Years solid experience as a software developer
- 10 years’ experience with web-based software development:
- NET (IIS), JavaScript / Typescript, DB Administrator, MySQL
Desired Skills:
- MySQL
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- HTML
- jQuery
- C#
- CSS