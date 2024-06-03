Software Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

An exciting opportunity for a skilled Senior Software Engineer has arisen in Gillitts, KZN. Your solid 10 plus years’ experience as a software developer with web-based software development skills will make you the ideal candidate for this role.

Responsibilities:

Software development, enhancement and maintenance of:

Web Applications

Client Side (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, OpenLayers and other JavaScript APIs)

Mobile web applications

MySQL database management

Stand-alone C++/C# /other applications and scripts

Testing of newly developed software and product features

Compiling documentation with any new developments

Research into relevant subject areas to aid in developments and enhancements

Other administrative duties added at management discretion

Conduct satisfactory presentations as required by the company

Continuous learning in relevant areas through available resources

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma or relevant IT qualification

10+ Years solid experience as a software developer

10 years’ experience with web-based software development:

NET (IIS), JavaScript / Typescript, DB Administrator, MySQL

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Typescript

JavaScript

HTML

jQuery

C#

CSS

