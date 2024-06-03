Software Support Engineer T1 – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a prominent player in CRM and Contact Centre solutions within the Southern African region, is known for its utilization of cutting-edge technology to serve an enthusiastic customer base. They are currently in search of a First Line Support Engineer to play a pivotal role in aiding their customers with their product support inquiries, encompassing user assistance, configuration adjustments, troubleshooting, and incident management. Applicants should possess exceptional customer service skills and practical experience in configuring and supporting CRM systems.

DUTIES:

Remain updated with Standard Operating Procedures and ensure that these are always adhered to.

Provide excellent customer service by developing and maintaining a habit of delivering more than expected, demonstrating accountability through action, and treating everyone with courtesy and care.

Provide 1st line user support to customers for tickets logged and assigned on their CRM Ticketing System for all IMAC (Incidents, Moves, Additions, Changes).

Ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner to meet defined SLA targets.

Own and drive ticket resolution for all assigned tickets including information gathering, troubleshooting, feedback, and updates to customers.

Escalation to 2nd tier where required according to escalation guidelines.

Perform basic builds/moves/additions and change requests from time to time when appointed resources for this role are not available.

Remain constantly up to date and fully conversant with the company’s suite of technologies to provide world-class service to fulfil this role.

Provide 1st line product support both during and after standard working hours according to the published Standby Roster.

Responding to a broad range of service requests for support by providing information to fulfil requests or enable resolution and having the ability to gather the necessary requirements to provide to other departments that meet the customers’ expectations.

Assists with the development of standards, and applies these to track, monitor, report, resolve or escalate issues.

Contributes to creation of support documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2 years’ experience providing end user support to customers for CRM applications such as Freshdesk, Zendesk, Odoo, Salesforce, Zoho, MS Dynamics etc (application support).

Good understanding of call centre environments and equipment.

Good understanding of basic PC and network routing & troubleshooting essential.

Experience working with Odoo and Python coding beneficial.

Experience working with databases and data models beneficial.

Qualifications:

Matric certificate.

A tertiary technical qualification.

Any qualification or certification in software coding, databases will be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Logical, analytical and a troubleshooting skill.

Proactive mindset

Self-Confident and go-getter attitude.

Resilient.

Committed to self-development.

Verbal and written communication.

Multi-tasking.

Patience, understanding and empathy.

Customer service passion.

Diagnostics.

Critical thinking.

Relationship management.

