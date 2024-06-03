Support System Administrator

Our client is hiring for a Systems Administrator. This is a 6-month Independent Contract to based in Pretoria or Johannesburg.

The System Administrator is responsible to ensure delivered solutions provide service and meet Service Level requirements. This is achieved by monitoring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all networked software/hardware and associated operating systems. The System Administrator will apply proven communication, and structured problem-solving procedures to help identify, communicate, and resolve issues in order to maximize the performance and availability of delivered solutions.

2 years’ experience on a similar technical support role

IT Infrastructure : OS (Windows, Linux),

: OS (Windows, Linux), Virtual environments (VMware or other)

N+

Knowledge on Client support management tools (CRM, etc.),

Knowledge of troubleshooting and debugging of live applications,

Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Ability to communicate ideas in both technical and user-friendly language.

Knowledge of administration of Windows and Linux environments,

Basic networking skills (e.g. TCP/IP, HTTP or any encryption method/protocol),

Experience with virtualization (administration and troubleshooting),

Experience with all web / application servers (e.g. Apache),

Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

English both written and oral

Analyze, troubleshoot and resolve identified issues at the right level of quality and within SLA (or internal OLA).

Escalate analyzed tickets to the Software Corrective Maintenance team and make sure to fill-in Support ticket tracking tool appropriately

Reproduce and document technical issues and/or customer problems and escalate them to relevant solution or product development teams,

Documents ticket resolution and ensures proper communication/reporting to customer on ticket resolution progress,

When relevant, maintains IT infrastructure and backend components, including hardware and software.

Maintains support documentation up to date,

Collaborate with network staff to ensure smooth and reliable operation of software and systems for fulfilling business objectives and processes.

Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software and other applications.

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, mapping, processes, and service records.

Coordinate and perform in-depth tests for system modifications

Monitor and test system performance; prepare and deliver system performance statistics and reports

Carries out administration, remedial and preventive maintenance activities, following procedures and checklists and logging actions taken in the logbook

Standard Operating Procedures and checklists

Monitoring and administration tools

Support ticket tracking tool – in progress tickets

Configuration Management document (HSCG)

Logbook and Patchbook

EOL or OES bulletins

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

