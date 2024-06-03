Systems Software Engineer – Automation Engineer at Ntice Search – Mpumalanga Middelburg

Are you a tech enthusiast? Are you looking to leverage your expertise in system engineering within a dynamic and rewarding environment? Columbus Stainless is searching for a highly skilled Automation Engineer (Systems Software Engineer) to contribute to their innovative team in Mpumalanga, Middelburg. Relocation assistance is available for candidates willing to relocate.

Job Description: As a Systems Software Engineer at Columbus Stainless, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining, administering, and evolving our plant systems. Your responsibilities encompass the full systems lifecycle, from initial analysis and specification to design, development, and implementation. Your contributions will drive efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance our technological capabilities.

Key Responsibilities:

System Integration: Deep understanding and seamless integration of various systems within your domain.

Deep understanding and seamless integration of various systems within your domain. Process Improvement: Leveraging your expertise to identify and implement enhancements for production processes.

Leveraging your expertise to identify and implement enhancements for production processes. Interfacing (Internal and External): Collaborating with internal teams and external partners on complex technical initiatives.

Collaborating with internal teams and external partners on complex technical initiatives. Systems Standards: Reviewing and enhancing current standards to continually elevate our operational excellence.

Reviewing and enhancing current standards to continually elevate our operational excellence. System Development: Actively participating in cross-functional teams to conceptualize, develop, and deploy new systems.

Actively participating in cross-functional teams to conceptualize, develop, and deploy new systems. System Configuration Design: Understanding and expanding the current system configuration while adhering to established guidelines.

Understanding and expanding the current system configuration while adhering to established guidelines. Database Design: Designing and auditing database solutions to meet evolving business needs and data requirements.

Requirements:

Qualifications: B.Com (IT) / BSc (IT) / B.Eng (IT) with a minimum of 2 years relevant experience OR [URL Removed] (IT) with a minimum of 4 years relevant experience.

B.Com (IT) / BSc (IT) / B.Eng (IT) with a minimum of 2 years relevant experience OR [URL Removed] (IT) with a minimum of 4 years relevant experience. Experience: 2-4 years of hands-on experience in plant automation, system design, and implementation.

2-4 years of hands-on experience in plant automation, system design, and implementation. Skills: Proficiency in C#, Microsoft SQL, and Oracle databases is essential. Additional experience in other programming languages such as C++, VB, and Python would be advantageous.

Proficiency in C#, Microsoft SQL, and Oracle databases is essential. Additional experience in other programming languages such as C++, VB, and Python would be advantageous. Knowledge: Strong understanding of IT principles, system software, databases, and the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Strong understanding of IT principles, system software, databases, and the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Background: Familiarity with production processes such as steelmaking, metallurgy, and material routing is preferred.

Familiarity with production processes such as steelmaking, metallurgy, and material routing is preferred. Availability: Must be willing to work extra hours as required.

Must be willing to work extra hours as required. Standby: required, can mainly be managed from home

Salary and Benefits:

Competitive Salary: Equivalent to a C upper to D lower on the Patterson scale.

Equivalent to a C upper to D lower on the Patterson scale. Excellent Benefits and Perks

Working hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays. Mandatory office hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with flexitime before and after these hours.

Desired Skills:

C#

Microsoft SQL

Oracle

