Data Manager (CHAMPS WITS VIDA) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main purpose of the job:

The main purpose of a data manager in a scientific research setting is to oversee the collection, organization, and storage of data generated from experiments, observations, or surveys. The goal is to ensure the quality, security, and accessibility of the data throughout the research project and beyond

Location:

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit

Key performance areas:

Technical Data Management and Analytics:

Developing and implementing data management plans to ensure data is collected, processed, and stored in compliance with ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements

Coordinating the collection of data from multiple sources and ensuring data quality through regular audits and assessments

Designing and implementing database systems and protocols to store and manage data

Ensuring data security and protecting the confidentiality of sensitive information

Providing training and support to researchers on how to use data management tools and systems

Collaborating with other data management professionals to develop and maintain data sharing agreements

Archiving and preserving data for future use and access

Staff Management and Capacity Development:

Contribute towards the development of team/company knowledge

Foster an environment that promotes talent recognition, development as well as agency and individual leadership; promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Mentor, coach and facilitate personal and professional staff development wherever possible

Manage staff effectively including performance, conduct, efficient working, processes, and corrective action as required

Customer Service:

Communicate with donor representatives around compliance issues as and when required

Ensure all customer interaction (Both internal and external customers) is of the highest professional level, E.g. Respond on emails/queries within two days

Build and maintain authentic relationships with all stakeholders ensuring that all interactions are professional

Effective Self-management:

Take ownership and accountability for responsibility areas, demonstrate effective self-management, demonstrate team and individual leadership and collaboration to support everyone’s combined and individual objectives

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops etc.

Manage internal and external stakeholder expectations and communicate appropriately with initiative and solutions

Support and drive the business’ core values; maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Required minimum education and training:

At least a Master’s level qualification in Computer Science/ IT / Statistics / Biostatistics / Epidemiology / Demography and/or any Data Analytics or other highly quantitative and computational discipline.

A doctoral qualification will be advantageous.

Required minimum work experience:

A Master’s Degree with at least 2 years’ experience

Or a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 5 years of experience, of data management and analysis working in research environment

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Working knowledge of SQL (i.e., ability to write queries that involve joining tables, aggregating functions, updating, and inserting into existing tables)

Experience in developing and maintaining survey tools using ODK and/or REDCap (essential), and Survey Solutions (desirable)

Demonstrated knowledge and track-record of statistics, and proficiency using a statistical software package such as STATA or R for import, export, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and to support scientific investigations across disciplines

About The Employer:

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

