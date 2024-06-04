Data Quality Analyst at corporate real estate – Gauteng Rosebank

Data Quality Officer

Permanent position, Rosebank

Salary R15 -18 000 per month (negotiable dependant on skill and brilliance)

ABOUT THE POSITION

We are looking for a Property Passionate Data Guru…

South Africa’s leading commercial real estate company is looking for a Data Quality Expert to join their team soonest!

As Data Quality Officer you will be applying data mining and analysis skills to ensure the accuracy, completeness and validity of the company’s data assets; developing and implementing data quality policies, standards and procedures, as well as identifying and resolving data quality issues and risks.

Position Highlights include:

Reports into Operations Executive

Lead data management aspect on various projects in the property sector

Contribute to process improvement initiatives to enhance the data quality and productivity

Manage industry data in terms of pins and sectors on reBASE

Analyse and report on data quality, updates and progress

Advise on more efficient capture and control methods for admin and brokers

Enter and verify vacancy schedules into in-house databases

Review and validate vacancy schedules for completeness and accuracy

Data clean ups, identify and correct any errors or inconsistencies in the data entered

Follow up with any vacancy schedules not received

Ad hoc Reception duties include, welcoming clients, answering phones and managing boardrooms

In order to be successful in this role you shall require:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce/ Data/ Statistics or the likes

Confidence and public speaking proficiency (he/she will be training new and existing employees)

Excel proficiency (intermediate level preferred) – excel is non-negotiable

Attention to detail and accuracy a must

Data capturing and quality management expertise

Property industry experience advantageous

If you are excited about joining a dynamic team in commercial real estate, looking for a foot in the door, a team you can learn from and have fun with, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated CV for review. Thank you!

Desired Skills:

Excel Advanced

Public Speaking

Attention to detail

Data Quality Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

