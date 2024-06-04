Data Quality Analyst at corporate real estate

Data Quality Officer
Permanent position, Rosebank
Salary R15 -18 000 per month (negotiable dependant on skill and brilliance)
ABOUT THE POSITION
We are looking for a Property Passionate Data Guru…
South Africa’s leading commercial real estate company is looking for a Data Quality Expert to join their team soonest!
As Data Quality Officer you will be applying data mining and analysis skills to ensure the accuracy, completeness and validity of the company’s data assets; developing and implementing data quality policies, standards and procedures, as well as identifying and resolving data quality issues and risks.
Position Highlights include:
Reports into Operations Executive
- Lead data management aspect on various projects in the property sector
- Contribute to process improvement initiatives to enhance the data quality and productivity
- Manage industry data in terms of pins and sectors on reBASE
- Analyse and report on data quality, updates and progress
- Advise on more efficient capture and control methods for admin and brokers
- Enter and verify vacancy schedules into in-house databases
- Review and validate vacancy schedules for completeness and accuracy
- Data clean ups, identify and correct any errors or inconsistencies in the data entered
- Follow up with any vacancy schedules not received
- Ad hoc Reception duties include, welcoming clients, answering phones and managing boardrooms
In order to be successful in this role you shall require:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce/ Data/ Statistics or the likes
- Confidence and public speaking proficiency (he/she will be training new and existing employees)
- Excel proficiency (intermediate level preferred) – excel is non-negotiable
- Attention to detail and accuracy a must
- Data capturing and quality management expertise
- Property industry experience advantageous
If you are excited about joining a dynamic team in commercial real estate, looking for a foot in the door, a team you can learn from and have fun with, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated CV for review. Thank you!
Desired Skills:
- Excel Advanced
- Public Speaking
- Attention to detail
- Data Quality Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus