DevOps Lead

Details of Role:
- Architect, develop, support and maintain enterprise DevOps principles and practices.
- Guide DevOps engineers in the design, building and maintenance of DevOps technologies, platform engineering practices.
- Foster innovation within the DevOps team to assist the team to continuously improve.
- Influence and collaborate within Tribes and Portfolios to architect and Design Software Deployment Pipelines
- Liaise with vendors to drive the selection procurement of DevOps enabling technologies and services.
- Developing automation scripts and tooling using DevOps Tooling.
- Drive a culture of everything as code.
Experience Level:
- Bachelors Degree in IT/ Computer Science
- 10+ years as a Software Developer in either or all of the following: Web Development, Windows Services Development, Mobile Development, Application Development, Back-end Development, Cloud Computing or
- 10+ years as a Systems Administrator on multiple platforms on-premise and in the Cloud
- DevOps experience in cloud deployment
- Azure and/or AWS experience
Essential Certifications
- Azure Certifications
- AWS Certifications
- IaC Certifications
- Container Platform Certifications
- Java Certifications
- Microsoft .NET Certifications
Key Technology experience
- Ansible
- Chef
- SQL (eg. MS SQL, PostgreSql)
- Agile
- DevOps
- Terraform
- SonarQube / SonarCloud
- Sonatype Nexus
- Azure DevOps
- Azure
- AWS
- Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- Chef
- Terraform
- Ansible
- IaC
- Container
- Kubernetes
- SonarQube
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree