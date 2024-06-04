DevOps Lead – Gauteng Braamfontein

Jun 4, 2024

Details of Role:

  • Architect, develop, support and maintain enterprise DevOps principles and practices.
  • Guide DevOps engineers in the design, building and maintenance of DevOps technologies, platform engineering practices.
  • Foster innovation within the DevOps team to assist the team to continuously improve.
  • Influence and collaborate within Tribes and Portfolios to architect and Design Software Deployment Pipelines
  • Liaise with vendors to drive the selection procurement of DevOps enabling technologies and services.
  • Developing automation scripts and tooling using DevOps Tooling.
  • Drive a culture of everything as code.

Experience Level:

  • Bachelors Degree in IT/ Computer Science
  • 10+ years as a Software Developer in either or all of the following: Web Development, Windows Services Development, Mobile Development, Application Development, Back-end Development, Cloud Computing or
  • 10+ years as a Systems Administrator on multiple platforms on-premise and in the Cloud
  • DevOps experience in cloud deployment
  • Azure and/or AWS experience

Essential Certifications

  • Azure Certifications
  • AWS Certifications
  • IaC Certifications
  • Container Platform Certifications
  • Java Certifications
  • Microsoft .NET Certifications

Key Technology experience

  • Ansible
  • Chef
  • SQL (eg. MS SQL, PostgreSql)
  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Terraform
  • SonarQube / SonarCloud
  • Sonatype Nexus
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • Chef
  • Terraform
  • Ansible
  • IaC
  • Container
  • Kubernetes
  • SonarQube

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position