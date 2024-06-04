Junior Automation Tester (JHB Onsite)

ENVIRONMENT:

A Software Specialist in Joburg seeks a strong technical Junior Automation Tester to test case preparation and maintenance, review and test execution, select automated testing tools and setup automated testing and logging, tracking and raising issues.

DUTIES:

Opportunity as a lead position.

Test case preparation and maintenance, review and test execution.

Logging, tracking and raising issues.

Automation of web and mobi tests.

Select automated testing tools and set­up automated testing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Database and SQL experience required.

Experience on enterprise and transactional systems advantageous.

COMMENTS:

