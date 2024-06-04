Junior Manual Tester (JHB Onsite) – Gauteng Rosebank

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly skilled Junior Manual Tester is sought by a specialised Software Tech company in Joburg to join its team. The ideal candidate will require a tertiary qualification or Certification in Software Testing and a Diploma in Software-related area to assist the Manufacturing and Technical team with device calibration and setup as well as various day-to-day tasks required for production and assist research and design on new projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualification or Certification in Software Testing.

Diploma in Software-related area.

1 – 3 years’ experience required.

Required nature of experience –

Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.

Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.

Using testing methodologies and techniques.

Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the Development team.

Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the Development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge –

Creating test cases

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and the Software Test Life Cycle (STLC).

Common software failures and faults.

JIRA Agile processes.

Ensuring conformity of web UI and UX.

Regression Testing and completing test cycles.

Advantageous –

Zephyr, BrowserStack.

Automated Test Tools and Platforms.

