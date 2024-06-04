Network Operations Engineer

Senior NOC (Network Operations Centre) Engineer
- Field Teams:
– Monitor Field Team groups for escalations and assistancerequests, including switch renaming, device connection issues,and bespoke requests.
- PRTG Monitoring:- Frequent monitoring of PRTG during shifts to identify offlinesites/sectors.- Alert the Internal NOC group of any offline sites/sectors at thestart and end of shifts.- Utilize PRTG to identify frequent sector issues and addproblematic customers for connection tracking (PING,TRAFFIC, UPTIME).- Update PRTG with missing or incorrect sector details.
-
- Escalations:- Escalate down, flapping, or restoring sites to the Internal NOCand Tower Down group, unless instructed otherwise or unsureof the outage reason.- Assist Area Managers by addressing specific client issues,even if not through APEX, based on direct contact with theclient.
-
- APEX Support:
- Provide assistance on Apex with complex issues escalatedfrom Senior engineers related to network quality, VPN, VoIP, orcloud-related faults raised by customers.
-
Nodes:- Alert on nodes experiencing low capacity or high clientsaturation.- Migrate clients to sectors with available capacity andcollaborate with mast engineers to plan and implement newsectors.- Proactively monitor and plan node capacities, ensuringsufficient capacity with the mast teams.
-
Requirements: 3-4 years in a NOC role and a 1 network qualification- Experience with Ubiquiti, cambium or related wireless vendors.
Good understanding on IP networking, basic dynamic routing protocolsand ISP design [URL Removed] understanding of PtMP wireless technologies, 5ghz and 2ghzapplications
Network Topology:
o Thorough understanding of the entire network topology,including access and core networks.
o Awareness of the impact of failures across link capacity,upstream, and downstream nodes.
Escalation Management:
o Ability to handle escalations in the absence of the NOC Manager.
o Proficiency in managing mast team escalations and responses.
Node Failures:
Network Proficiency:
o Quick detection of node failures and ability to provide adetailed explanation of the impact and cause.
o In depth knowledge of standard network practices at the CCNP level of networking.
Desired Skills:
- APEX
- Ubiquiti
- cambium
- CCNP
- escalations
- PRTG
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Home-grown tech company that builds services enabling affordable internet access to Ekasi.