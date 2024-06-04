Network Operations Engineer

Nodes:- Alert on nodes experiencing low capacity or high clientsaturation.- Migrate clients to sectors with available capacity andcollaborate with mast engineers to plan and implement newsectors.- Proactively monitor and plan node capacities, ensuringsufficient capacity with the mast teams.

Requirements: 3-4 years in a NOC role and a 1 network qualification- Experience with Ubiquiti, cambium or related wireless vendors.

Good understanding on IP networking, basic dynamic routing protocolsand ISP design [URL Removed] understanding of PtMP wireless technologies, 5ghz and 2ghzapplications

Network Topology:

o Thorough understanding of the entire network topology,including access and core networks.

o Awareness of the impact of failures across link capacity,upstream, and downstream nodes.

Escalation Management:

o Ability to handle escalations in the absence of the NOC Manager.

o Proficiency in managing mast team escalations and responses.

Node Failures:

Network Proficiency:

o Quick detection of node failures and ability to provide adetailed explanation of the impact and cause.

o In depth knowledge of standard network practices at the CCNP level of networking.