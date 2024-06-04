Project Manager (Construction) – Remote Remote

Are you an experienced Project Manager (Construction / Building Industry) with a knack for overseeing luxurious residential developments? Are you ready for a new challenge?

Mirna Butler Recruitment is seeking a seasoned Project Manager for a prestigious client in the Caribbean. This role demands an individual with a minimum of ten years of industry experience, adept at managing multi-dimensional teams, and proven in handling on-site operations.

Island live sounds idyllic but comes with its own set of challenges. We’re looking for serious candidates who are ready to embrace both the rewards and realities of this adventure!

Position: Project Manager – Building Industry

Location: Caribbean Island

Basic Salary: Starting at US$100,000 per annum, negotiable based on experience and qualifications

Benefits: Fully furnished accommodation, vehicle, medical aid, cellphone, internet, work permit, and first flight covered

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and manage construction projects from conception to completion

Collaborate effectively with architects, quantity surveyors, and various stakeholders in a multi dimensional team

Ensure on-site operations meet the highest standards of quality and safety

Manage project timelines, budgets, and resources efficiently

Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the building industry

Proven track record in managing and coordinating multi-disciplinary teams

Extensive experience in luxurious residential developments

Strong leadership and communication skills

Ability to adapt to the unique challenges of island living

Why Apply?

This is a unique opportunity to take your career to the next level while experiencing life in one of the world’s most beautiful locations

What Our Client Offer:

Competitive starting salary of US$100,000, with room for negotiation

Comprehensive relocation package, including:

First flight to the islands

Work permit expenses

Fully furnished accommodation

Vehicle

Medical aid

Cellphone and internet

Application Process:

As your Recruitment Business Partner, Mirna Butler Recruitment will support you throughout the application process, providing detailed information and guidance every step of the way. If you are ready for an exciting challenge and meet the above criteria, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

construction

Construction Management

Project Management

Project Planning

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

