Project Manager (Fund Admin)

You’ve worked your way up from Business Analyst to Project Management and you’ve done this successfully in the fund administration industry.

Is this you?

You’ve built your career in fund administration where you’ve progressed from a BA to actually managing the full life cycle of a project and this is what you enjoy most. Here’s your opportunity to lead projects and make a real difference.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As the Project Manager for Operations in Fund Services, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing division-impacting projects from inception to implementation. You’ll manage resources effectively, ensuring delivery and fostering clear communication with key stakeholders and Steering Committees. Your analytical skills will shine as you produce detailed process documentation, identify opportunities for business process re-engineering, and perform business analysis tasks to drive operational excellence. You’ll be working closely with project sponsors, stakeholders, and jurisdictional teams to facilitate productive communication and build strong working relationships across the organization.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining one of the biggest investment administration firms in Cape Town that services clients all over the world. They focus on providing a service that is both reliable and flexible while focusing on being innovative. Your leaders are mentors who have been in the industry for many years and as a business, they focus on doing what is in the best interest of their clients. You’ll be based in Century City with the option to work hybrid once you have completed your probation period.

What you’ll need

To succeed in this role, you ideally need to have a completed degree, with at least 2 years of experience as a Project Manager and prior experience as a Business Analyst gained in the fund administration industry. Strong communication, organizational, and analytical skills are essential, along with proficiency in the Microsoft 356 applications and a working knowledge of finance and accounting.

What you’ll get

You’ll be part of a newly formed team all working towards the same goals, improving operations within the business. You’ll be working in a high-paced environment that is ever-changing so you will always feel challenged. The benefits offered are unheard of in SA, we’re talking 25 days leave per year, joining an employee share scheme, medical aid, pension fund and additional perks like wellness days, it’s all about employee wellbeing here. Hybrid working is also an option.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

