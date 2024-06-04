Python & AWS Software Engineer – 1249EvdB – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark etc.
- Ability to develop APIs to trigger side effects in large systems that would affect the whole company
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective
- Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT / Engineering Degree
- 3-5 years’ experience in Python (decorators, advanced class manipulation, dependency injection etc) (essential)
- 3-5 years’ experience in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, Dynamodb, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM etc) (essential)
- 3-5 years’ experience in software development
- 3-5 years’ experience in SQL (advantageous)
- AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect (advantageous)
- Expertise in API and ETL development
- Git development branching strategies and development approaches
- CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions
- Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage
- Terraform and IAC deployments
- PySpark pipeline development
- Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases
- Linux scripting and environment usage
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
BENEFICIAL:
- Data and API Mining
- Knowledge on Security best practices
- Advanced monitoring of systems, when to create alerts and setting up alerting pipelines.
- Be comfortable with Data Structures and Algorithms
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Able to refine and plan stories and EPICs
- Architecting solutions to business solutions
- Experience with ODBC and file syncs
- Experience with pre-commit hooks and coding standards i.e. clean coding standards and PEP8
- Github copilot
- Docker container creation and usage
- Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Knowledge of Jira, Confluence and Agile methodologies
- Data Analysis
- ITSM knowledge
- User support ticket management
- MS Teams and the Microsoft office suite
- PowerBI
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- API
- PySpark
- Terraform
- data streaming services