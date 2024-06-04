Python & AWS Software Engineer – 1249EvdB – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 4, 2024

  • Managing projects / processes

  • Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark etc.

  • Ability to develop APIs to trigger side effects in large systems that would affect the whole company

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective

  • Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements

  • User training

  • System testing/parallel runs

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT / Engineering Degree

  • 3-5 years’ experience in Python (decorators, advanced class manipulation, dependency injection etc) (essential)

  • 3-5 years’ experience in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, Dynamodb, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM etc) (essential)

  • 3-5 years’ experience in software development

  • 3-5 years’ experience in SQL (advantageous)

  • AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect (advantageous)

  • Expertise in API and ETL development

  • Git development branching strategies and development approaches

  • CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions

  • Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage

  • Terraform and IAC deployments

  • PySpark pipeline development

  • Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases

  • Linux scripting and environment usage

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

BENEFICIAL:

  • Data and API Mining

  • Knowledge on Security best practices

  • Advanced monitoring of systems, when to create alerts and setting up alerting pipelines.

  • Be comfortable with Data Structures and Algorithms

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Able to refine and plan stories and EPICs

  • Architecting solutions to business solutions

  • Experience with ODBC and file syncs

  • Experience with pre-commit hooks and coding standards i.e. clean coding standards and PEP8

  • Github copilot

  • Docker container creation and usage

  • Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assist with identification and management of risks.

  • Knowledge of Jira, Confluence and Agile methodologies

  • Data Analysis

  • ITSM knowledge

  • User support ticket management

  • MS Teams and the Microsoft office suite

  • PowerBI

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • AWS
  • API
  • PySpark
  • Terraform
  • data streaming services

