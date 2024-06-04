Python & AWS Software Engineer – 1249EvdB

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark etc.

Ability to develop APIs to trigger side effects in large systems that would affect the whole company

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective

Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich

Meet with end users and gather requirements

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT / Engineering Degree

3-5 years’ experience in Python (decorators, advanced class manipulation, dependency injection etc) (essential)

3-5 years’ experience in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, Dynamodb, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM etc) (essential)

3-5 years’ experience in software development

3-5 years’ experience in SQL (advantageous)

AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect (advantageous)

Expertise in API and ETL development

Git development branching strategies and development approaches

CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions

Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage

Terraform and IAC deployments

PySpark pipeline development

Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases

Linux scripting and environment usage

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

BENEFICIAL:

Data and API Mining

Knowledge on Security best practices

Advanced monitoring of systems, when to create alerts and setting up alerting pipelines.

Be comfortable with Data Structures and Algorithms

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Able to refine and plan stories and EPICs

Architecting solutions to business solutions

Experience with ODBC and file syncs

Experience with pre-commit hooks and coding standards i.e. clean coding standards and PEP8

Github copilot

Docker container creation and usage

Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka

Coordination between development and support environments

Assist with identification and management of risks.

Knowledge of Jira, Confluence and Agile methodologies

Data Analysis

ITSM knowledge

User support ticket management

MS Teams and the Microsoft office suite

PowerBI

Desired Skills:

