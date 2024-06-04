Senior IT Support Technician at Visio Assignments – Western Cape Century City

Our client is seeking a client-driven, 3rd line ITTechnician that has previous IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) experience.
The successful candidate will be confident and outgoing with an excellent telephone manner. You will have great communication skills both written and verbal, be self-motivated and have the ability to work without supervision.
The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years experience in a similar role with the following skill sets:
- Manage service desk tickets in accordance with client SLA’s
- Distribute, escalate and progress tickets where necessary through the ticketing system.
- Mentor and manage team member personal development
Core Competencies required, but not limited to:
- It is essential to have a passion for technology and provide outstanding customer service
Core qualifications and experience but not be limited to:
Skills, know-how and experience
- Previous experience of managing a ticket queue using a ticketing system (ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow)
- Able to document technical solutions in a documentation tool (IT Glue).
- Clear and confident communicator at all levels and abilities
Technical/ professional qualifications
- Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Modern Desktop
- VMWare & Hyper-V
- Active Directory
- Networking
- ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow or similar ticketing system.
Desired Skills:
- MSP
- Ticketing System
- Mentoring
- support desk
- It Technician
- Switches installation
- ITGlue
- MS Azure
- O365
- Hyper-V
- Active Directory
- Microsot Modern Desktop
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric