Senior IT Support Technician at Visio Assignments

Our client is seeking a client-driven, 3rd line ITTechnician that has previous IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) experience.

The successful candidate will be confident and outgoing with an excellent telephone manner. You will have great communication skills both written and verbal, be self-motivated and have the ability to work without supervision.

The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years experience in a similar role with the following skill sets:

Manage service desk tickets in accordance with client SLA’s

Distribute, escalate and progress tickets where necessary through the ticketing system.

Mentor and manage team member personal development

Core Competencies required, but not limited to:

It is essential to have a passion for technology and provide outstanding customer service

Core qualifications and experience but not be limited to:

Skills, know-how and experience

Previous experience of managing a ticket queue using a ticketing system (ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow)

Able to document technical solutions in a documentation tool (IT Glue).

Clear and confident communicator at all levels and abilities

Technical/ professional qualifications

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Modern Desktop

VMWare & Hyper-V

Active Directory

Networking

ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow or similar ticketing system.

Desired Skills:

MSP

Ticketing System

Mentoring

support desk

It Technician

Switches installation

ITGlue

MS Azure

O365

Hyper-V

Active Directory

Microsot Modern Desktop

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

