Senior React Native/C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 4, 2024

  • Design and create robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

  • Document software, focusing on business rules and key technical decisions.

  • Research and suggest improvements for existing systems.

  • Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.

  • Assess, develop, upgrade, and document application software.

  • Collaborate with colleagues, other teams, managers, and executives on application software enhancements and development.

  • Document and oversee software testing and validation procedures.

  • Research, analyze, and evaluate software application requirements.

  • Provide advice on potential improvements and stay updated on new software development trends and technologies that can benefit the company.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Techstack:

  • At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies: React Native

  • TypeScript

  • C#

  • JavaScript

  • Nextjs

  • Experience with SQL Server beneficial

  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

  • Azure exposure beneficial

  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

  • .NET Core will be advantageous

  • Restful service experience beneficial

Salary up to R 75 000 + benefits

Desired Skills:

  • React Native
  • C#
  • CI/CD
  • SQL
  • Front End

