Senior React Native/C# Developer

- Design and create robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, focusing on business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and suggest improvements for existing systems.
- Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.
- Assess, develop, upgrade, and document application software.
- Collaborate with colleagues, other teams, managers, and executives on application software enhancements and development.
- Document and oversee software testing and validation procedures.
- Research, analyze, and evaluate software application requirements.
- Provide advice on potential improvements and stay updated on new software development trends and technologies that can benefit the company.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Techstack:
- At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies: React Native
- TypeScript
- C#
- JavaScript
- Nextjs
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Salary up to R 75 000 + benefits
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- C#
- CI/CD
- SQL
- Front End