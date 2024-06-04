Software Developer II (Full Stack) at Visio Assignments – Western Cape Westlake

our client is on a lookout for a Software Developer II (Full Stack) and be part of an exciting journey in Cape Town.

As a Software Developer in their team, you’ll play a pivotal part in shaping the future of our clients’ products by understanding and defining requirements, designing and implementing enterprise architecture, and developing innovative solutions. With a focus on both front-end and back-end development, you’ll have the opportunity to work on medium to large-scale projects, collaborating with stakeholders and mentoring junior developers.

Key Competencies required:

Knowledge of the regulatory, risk and compliance environment and requirements, e.g., privacy policies

Strong written presentation skills, both technical and verbal, and the ability to structure and articulate complex information and messages to different audiences at all levels

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Solid interpersonal skills with the ability to work with different levels in the organization

Ability to work independently but also as part of the wider team

Developing subject matter expertise and able to mentor and coach less experienced team members

Proficiency in related SW development, collaboration, and testing tool suites (GitLab, Slack, Selenium, Chaos Monkey, Postman)

Appreciation for and alignment to standard methodologies regarding object-oriented design, coding standards, DevSecOps, RESTful service development and integration, common design patterns, secure application development, test coverage, containerization, code reviews, etc

Active interest in new technology and emerging engineering practices

Full grasp of the software development process including analysis, design, coding, system and user testing, problem resolution and planning

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent

Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)

Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP

At least 7 years experience in a similar position (progressive career development into a senior front-end or back-end development)

Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients

Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team

Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms

DevOps experience

Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services

