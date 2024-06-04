Software Developer II (Full Stack) at Visio Assignments

Jun 4, 2024

our client is on a lookout for a Software Developer II (Full Stack) and be part of an exciting journey in Cape Town.

As a Software Developer in their team, you’ll play a pivotal part in shaping the future of our clients’ products by understanding and defining requirements, designing and implementing enterprise architecture, and developing innovative solutions. With a focus on both front-end and back-end development, you’ll have the opportunity to work on medium to large-scale projects, collaborating with stakeholders and mentoring junior developers.

Key Competencies required:

  • Knowledge of the regulatory, risk and compliance environment and requirements, e.g., privacy policies
  • Strong written presentation skills, both technical and verbal, and the ability to structure and articulate complex information and messages to different audiences at all levels
  • Good analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Solid interpersonal skills with the ability to work with different levels in the organization
  • Ability to work independently but also as part of the wider team
  • Developing subject matter expertise and able to mentor and coach less experienced team members
  • Proficiency in related SW development, collaboration, and testing tool suites (GitLab, Slack, Selenium, Chaos Monkey, Postman)
  • Appreciation for and alignment to standard methodologies regarding object-oriented design, coding standards, DevSecOps, RESTful service development and integration, common design patterns, secure application development, test coverage, containerization, code reviews, etc
  • Active interest in new technology and emerging engineering practices
  • Full grasp of the software development process including analysis, design, coding, system and user testing, problem resolution and planning

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent
  • Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)
  • Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP
  • At least 7 years experience in a similar position (progressive career development into a senior front-end or back-end development)
  • Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients
  • Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team
  • Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms
  • DevOps experience
  • Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services

Desired Skills:

  • Pl/Sql
  • fullstack
  • DevOps
  • Bootcamp
  • MOOCs
  • jQuery
  • Bootstrap
  • PHP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position