Software Developer II (Full Stack) at Visio Assignments

our client is on a lookout for a Software Developer II (Full Stack) and be part of an exciting journey in Cape Town.
As a Software Developer in their team, you’ll play a pivotal part in shaping the future of our clients’ products by understanding and defining requirements, designing and implementing enterprise architecture, and developing innovative solutions. With a focus on both front-end and back-end development, you’ll have the opportunity to work on medium to large-scale projects, collaborating with stakeholders and mentoring junior developers.
Key Competencies required:
- Knowledge of the regulatory, risk and compliance environment and requirements, e.g., privacy policies
- Strong written presentation skills, both technical and verbal, and the ability to structure and articulate complex information and messages to different audiences at all levels
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Solid interpersonal skills with the ability to work with different levels in the organization
- Ability to work independently but also as part of the wider team
- Developing subject matter expertise and able to mentor and coach less experienced team members
- Proficiency in related SW development, collaboration, and testing tool suites (GitLab, Slack, Selenium, Chaos Monkey, Postman)
- Appreciation for and alignment to standard methodologies regarding object-oriented design, coding standards, DevSecOps, RESTful service development and integration, common design patterns, secure application development, test coverage, containerization, code reviews, etc
- Active interest in new technology and emerging engineering practices
- Full grasp of the software development process including analysis, design, coding, system and user testing, problem resolution and planning
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent
- Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)
- Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP
- At least 7 years experience in a similar position (progressive career development into a senior front-end or back-end development)
- Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients
- Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team
- Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms
- DevOps experience
- Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services
Desired Skills:
- Pl/Sql
- fullstack
- DevOps
- Bootcamp
- MOOCs
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
- PHP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree