Thiqa Digital Finance partners with Paymenow in Uganda

Islamic finance platform Thiqa Digital Finance has signed an exclusive technology partnership with earned wage access (EWA) platform Paymenow that will allow Uganda’s civil servants to have early and responsible access to their already earned wages, secure and interest-free, via a mobile app.

Thiqa specialises in designing and distributing fair and ethical digital financial solutions. They enable under-banked and unbanked Africans to access essential financial tools, paving the way for a financially-empowered and equitable Africa.

The partnership allows Thiqa to leverage its experience in the Ugandan market to address shortcomings in the traditional monthly wage payment systems locally by providing employees with affordable real-time access to their wages.

Paymenow’s EWA platform has already provided financing to more than 500 000 people in Africa and will now extend its reach and services to Uganda via this partnership with Thiqa.

In addition to responsible and affordable early access to wages, the mobile app will provide financial education resources for its users, aiming to foster a culture of savings.

Danielle Lavan, CEO of Thiqa Digital Finance, comments: “At Thiqa, we are developing innovative and ethical products in Africa, rooted in our core principles of fairness, transparency and partnership. Our mission perfectly aligns with Paymenow’s commitment to fair finance, and financial well-being across Africa. We are dedicated to empowering salaried workers across Uganda and are excited to expand our offering with convenient access to affordable finance and financial educational tools.

“The Thiqa-Paymenow product is unique and will address the daily and monthly cash flow challenges faced by most people between paydays, such as struggling to cover the essentials like food, utilities, transport and medication.

“By partnering with Paymenow, we are bringing their direct payroll integration solution to Ugandan government employees, helping them bridge the gap between paydays and managing unexpected expenses. What Paymenow has been able to achieve in Southern Africa – growing a customer base of over half a million users – is exceptional, and we look forward to replicating this success and making a tangible impact in Uganda.”

At no cost to employers, government ministries or taxpayers, Paymenow’s platform will provide a cost-effective and credit-independent alternative to traditional financial solutions

Deon Nobrega, CEO of Paymenow Group, Deon Nobrega, says: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Thiqa Digital Finance, who have an exemplary track record in terms of building Islamic and Shariah-Compliant financial solutions for the Ugandan market. The traditional monthly pay cycle often leaves employees unable to cover emergencies or seize immediate financial opportunities.

“With our EWA technology, users in South Africa, Zambia and Namibia gain early access to their earned wages, enabling them to address pressing financial needs. Together with Thiqa, we aim to empower Ugandans with the financial security and flexibility they truly deserve. Our embedded financial education tools will also equip Ugandans with the knowledge and resources to effectively manage their finances and build a brighter financial future.”