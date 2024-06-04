Vertiv issues 2023 Responsible Business Report

Vertiv has released its 2023 Responsible Business Report, which details progress in focus areas, and introduces the company’s “One Vertiv, One World” plan for advancing the principles of environmental stewardship, fostering a safe, inclusive, and engaged workplace, and conducting business in a responsible way.

In 2023, Vertiv continued to advance its vision to create a more responsible future by focusing on efficient products and systems, responsible operations, its people, its neighbors, supply chain integrity, and governance. In recognition of the critical role the tech and data centre industries play in the global energy landscape, the “One Vertiv, One World” plan will help guide the company’s next steps in pursuit of creating long-term value for its shareholders, customers, and the communities it serves.

“We continue to advance our efforts to be a responsible global and corporate citizen while simultaneously providing products and services that help our customers achieve their own environmental sustainability goals,” says Giordano Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. “With demand for AI growing rapidly across the world, we at Vertiv are providing infrastructure products, systems and services that enable our customers to advance their AI initiatives with high performance and a lower environmental impact.”

Efforts and initiatives highlighted in the 2023 report include:

* An expanded offering of both high efficiency liquid cooling solutions and low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants to help Vertiv customers advance their AI initiatives and help enable performance with a lower environmental impact.

* The acquisition of CoolTera, a designer and manufacturer of highly efficient liquid cooling solutions, bringing additional advanced cooling expertise, controls and systems to Vertiv’s already robust thermal management portfolio.

* The rollout of a new battery energy storage system (BESS) with lithium-ion batteries that provides utility-scale energy storage that can be used as an always-on power supply, helping customers support operational resilience, avoid peak demand charges, and rely more on alternative distributed energy resources such as solar panels, wind turbines, and hydrogen fuel cells to help reduce carbon emissions and maintain reliability. The microgrid solution was also unveiled at the Vertiv Delaware, Ohio facility as a Customer Experience Center, leveraging both solar arrays and hydrogen fuel cells as alternative energy sources that will provide energy for Vertiv operations and operate as a test bed to demonstrate the reduced carbon emissions solution for customers.

* The introduction of the Vertiv TimberMod, featuring mass timber as a key structural component instead of steel for prefabricated modular (PFM) data centre solutions, providing the potential to minimise resource depletion and lower the product’s carbon footprint as compared to steel alternatives.

* A refreshed Guide to Data Centre Sustainability with updated statistics and other relevant information to aid Vertiv’s customers and other stakeholders.

* An update on Vertiv’s operational efficiency efforts to track and monitor the company’s primary environmental impacts and refine processes to streamline the collection of metrics related to carbon emissions, energy consumption, water usage, and waste generation and recycling. A notable example is the Monterrey, Mexico, facility water reclamation system, which reduces the operation’s reliance on the city water supply by collecting water from the air conditioning units used to cool the facility and turns it into water usable for other purposes.

* Examples of how Vertiv is making an impact in the communities it serves.

* A report on Vertiv’s commitment to supply chain integrity to assure compliance with leading industry standards for responsible minerals, human rights, and labor conditions.