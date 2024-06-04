VGS and Onafriq partner in Africa, Middle East

VGS has announced a strategic partnership with African payments network Onafriq, aimed at bolstering security and innovation for fintechs across Africa and the Middle East.

As a universal token vault provider, VGS specialises in securely collecting and storing payment card information on behalf of its clients, thus shielding them from PCI compliance liability and the inherent risks associated with handling sensitive data.

The collaboration allows Onafriq and its fintech clientele to operate with enhanced security and peace of mind.

In addition, Onafriq is set to implement VGS’s card reveal capability for its new “Credential Show” feature, which will apply to virtual cards and other card issuance features specifically tailored to fintech providers in Africa and the Middle East.

The “Credential Show” feature is enabled for fintechs and financial institutions when they opt for this capability, together with card issuing APIs offered by Onafriq. This is where Onafriq and VGS securely collect and store PAN (primary account number) data and display a complete card number, expiration date, and CVV to end-users upon their request. The process insulates Onafriq’s fintech clients from coming under compliance scope while offering user self-serve options and reducing customer service needs.

VGS and Onafriq are also committed to exploring opportunities for product co-development and expanding the scope of payment acceptance use cases throughout Africa and the Middle East. Together, they aim to make it simpler and safer for fintechs to offer innovative financial solutions to millions of African consumers while building a future where fintech companies can thrive and expand in a secure environment.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Onafriq and embark on this journey of innovation and collaboration,” says VGS CEO Chuck Yu. “Together, we are poised to unlock new security and payments innovation possibilities for fintechs based in Africa and the Middle East, ultimately empowering businesses and consumers alike.”

Rajat Mishra, chief operating officer of Onafriq, adds: “At Onafriq, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners. By leveraging VGS’s best-in-class technology and combining it with Onafriq’s unique expertise around payment interoperability, we are confident that we can drive meaningful impact and shape the future of fintech across Africa and the Middle East.”