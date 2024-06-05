Aftersales & Continuous Support Engineer

Our client is looking for an Aftersales & Continuous Support Engineer to join their company

Purpose of the position:

Support the Aftersales Manager in technical/engineering and administrative tasks, such as managing aftersales & site service records, databases, handling customer complaints and inquiries, coordinating the aftersales team’s activities, and providing general administrative support to the department (Spares & Site Services).

Monitoring and reporting on key performance indicators and making recommendations to improve aftersales processes.

Assist the Aftersales Manager with the development and implementation of strategies to improve the company’s aftersales & site services and enhance client satisfaction.

Work closely with other departments, such as sales, marketing, and engineering, to identify client needs and develop solutions that meet those needs.

Manage a team of aftersales administrators, providing guidance and training to team members, and overseeing the processing of warranty claims and returns.

Analyse client data to identify trends and opportunities for improvement, as well as developing and maintaining positive relationships with key clients and suppliers.

Qualifications required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field. ‘Other’ engineering, sales, technical assistance, business administration, or a similar field.

Technical Diploma in Engineering and/or Project Management and/or Sales/Business Administration qualification.

Four or more years’ experience in engineering / project engineering and aftersales or customer services and/or aftersales experience in an OEM engineering and fabrication environment

Skills Required:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to interact with clients to handle their queries, complaints, and concerns professionally and effectively. Also, be able to communicate technical information to clients and colleagues clearly and effectively.

Excellent problem-solving skills to quickly analyze problems, identify the root cause, and provide appropriate solutions to clients’ issues.

Technical Knowledge: Understanding of the engineering industry and related aftersales support functions and roles, including technical terms, concepts, and processes. This is crucial for communicating with client’s site engineers, mine operational staff and understanding client needs.

Manage time efficiently and multitask.

Good team management skills to motivate and guide team members towards achieving common goals.

Understand the sales process to be able to anticipate and respond to client needs and provide a seamless experience.

Fully proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel & Microsoft Project.

Familiarity with engineering software and tools used in the design and maintenance of engineering products.

Knowledge of industry-specific regulations and standards relayed to warranties

