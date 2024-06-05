Business Analyst

Jun 5, 2024

Our client is seeking a very skilled Business Analyst to join their dynamic company in the IT Industry.

Job Function:

To provide expertise and advice to support the development of operational implementation plans and associated service delivery processes, methods and techniques pertaining to technology solutions, contributing to client / customer satisfaction, optimal profitability, reduced risk, and compliance to regulatory and legislative requirements.

Key performance areas:

  • Liaise with business departments and external customers to define the scope of new IT projects.
  • Translate business requirements into IT specifications ready for detail design and implementation.
  • Regular interaction between the project stakeholders and the IT team to ensure design requirements are clear and are met by the IT design team.
  • Implement business processes with supporting ‘standard operating procedures’ (SOPs) within the framework of the relevant business practice.
  • Analyse and report on process performance and risk, to identify improvement initiatives.
  • Test, monitor and report on data and information related to implemented business solutions.
  • Perform complex solution designs according to client requirements.
  • Test complex configured technology solutions.
  • Compile business-requirement and system-design specifications for solutions aimed at the improvement of business processes.
  • Perform work activities in a way that limits cost.
  • Analyse relevant business intelligence to identify, justify and drive, continuous improvement initiatives for clients / customers (Internal / External).
  • Manage the adoption of process improvement initiatives.
  • Complete own training successfully as per an agreed personal development plan (PDP).

Skills and Qualifications required:

  • Up to 3 years of related experience.
  • Basic understanding of warehousing functions.
  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 (preferably IT, engineering or similar).

The position is permanent and full-time.

Location: Gqeberha/Cape Town

Should you not have received a response within 2 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Compliance
  • Customer Satisfaction
  • Engineering
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • Profitability

Learn more/Apply for this position