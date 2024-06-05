Our client is seeking a very skilled Business Analyst to join their dynamic company in the IT Industry.
Job Function:
To provide expertise and advice to support the development of operational implementation plans and associated service delivery processes, methods and techniques pertaining to technology solutions, contributing to client / customer satisfaction, optimal profitability, reduced risk, and compliance to regulatory and legislative requirements.
Key performance areas:
- Liaise with business departments and external customers to define the scope of new IT projects.
- Translate business requirements into IT specifications ready for detail design and implementation.
- Regular interaction between the project stakeholders and the IT team to ensure design requirements are clear and are met by the IT design team.
- Implement business processes with supporting ‘standard operating procedures’ (SOPs) within the framework of the relevant business practice.
- Analyse and report on process performance and risk, to identify improvement initiatives.
- Test, monitor and report on data and information related to implemented business solutions.
- Perform complex solution designs according to client requirements.
- Test complex configured technology solutions.
- Compile business-requirement and system-design specifications for solutions aimed at the improvement of business processes.
- Perform work activities in a way that limits cost.
- Analyse relevant business intelligence to identify, justify and drive, continuous improvement initiatives for clients / customers (Internal / External).
- Manage the adoption of process improvement initiatives.
- Complete own training successfully as per an agreed personal development plan (PDP).
Skills and Qualifications required:
- Up to 3 years of related experience.
- Basic understanding of warehousing functions.
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 (preferably IT, engineering or similar).
The position is permanent and full-time.
Location: Gqeberha/Cape Town
