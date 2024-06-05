C# Developer (Bloemfontein Onsite)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is all about bringing together the awesome talent of the Free State and blending it with global expertise to power up their local scene. Right now, they’re on the hunt for a Java / C# Developer to join their team. If you’ve got a BSc in Computer Science or similar, plus around 5 to 8 years under your belt with tech like C#, ASP.Net & .Net MVC, .Net Core, and of course, Java, you might just be the one they’re looking for!

REQUIREMENTS:

• BSc in Computer Science or related field.

• 5 – 8 years in technologies such as C#, ASP.Net & .Net MVC, .Net Core, Java.

• At least 5 years relevant experience SQL Server, MySQL.

• Standards compliance HTML and JavaScript.

• Comfortable with JQuery / Ajax / JSON.

• Experience with JS Frameworks will be beneficial.

• Understanding of web frameworks such as Bootstrap and Responsive Design.

• Mobile app development experience will be an advantage.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

