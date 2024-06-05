C# Fullstack Developer – Western Cape Western Cape

Are you looking to work for a US based remote position for a Senior Full Stack C#.Net who has a good eye for design as well as an ability to work in the full stack

Then this role is for you!!

Strong knowledge of software design concepts and best practices

Expert knowledge of C#, .Net Core AND Angular 2+

In-depth knowledge of databases such as PostgreSQL and MongoDB

At least 6 years of experience in Software Development is required

Degree preferred- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or related field preferred

SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Angular

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position